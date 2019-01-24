Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council to vote on Amphitheater plans

miles east of crossville. new since six. the proposed amphitheater project in huntsville is actually expected to cost 35 to 40 million dollars in taxpayer money... and not the 29 million councilman will culver told us earlier. waay31'skody fisher just got out of the city council work session where this project was presented for the first time. he's learning when exactly where this amphitheater could be built. kody. just within the last hour i learned the cities proposal to city council calls for the overall project to be funded fifty percent with cash the city already has... and fifty perfect by taking on new debt.. of the roughly 50 or so people at the meeting... everyone standing in this video supports the new amphitheater... in the last hour we also learned... if the city council approves the project... the city will rent out the space to a third party... who will be responsible for booking shows for the venue... they will be required to book a wide variety of musical genres... and have to have a certain quality of performer... the city administrator who presented the project told council the amount of rent... and revenue generated from parking would cover the cost of the debt payments the city would take on to make the project... city council has a big decision tomorrow night... they'll vote on an architectural contract that would cost the city three point nine million dollars... the mayor said a yes vote doesn't mean the project will happen... but it does allow for the next part of the project to begin... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...