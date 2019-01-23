Clear
Smitty Grider leaves for Dothan

Coach spent one year at Hazel Green

Posted By: Lynden Blake

can say go crazy cadillac!!!! hazel green's smitty grider is heading to l.a. you know lower alabama.. for a new head coaching gig he'll take over the football program at a brand new dothan high school, its a merfer of northview and dothan. grider went 4-7 with the trojans in his one season at hazel green. he's from montgomery, so dothan will be a little closer
