Speech to Text for Madison Co. Chooses New Notification Method

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details... you'll soon notice ... you're no longer getting those text alerts from madison county about car crashes, or house fires. we told you last week ... athens became the first city to stop using the system. now others are following suit. we sent waay31's casey albritton to find out why. "you may be used to getting traffic alerts on your phone like these right here....but you won't be getting those anymore. madison county sheriff's office has found a new way to communicate." nicole soh/ madison county resident: "you know, it makes it a little more difficult, but we'll adjust." this reaction comes after the madison county sheriff's office said it would no longer use an emergency alert system to send out text messages. instead they'll update you via twitter. some people we talked to said they'll miss having the alerts sent directly to their phones. nicole soh/ madison county resident: "this was just convenient because it came right to my phone like a text message....it didn't require me to be on facebook or have my facebook notifications on because that can be distracting." i reached out to the company that provided the service. a spokesperson for everbridge told me, agencies were sending out too many non- emergency text messages, causing people to unsubscribe. and with a decrease in users and increase in text message rates, the company had to start charging agencies for the service. donny shaw, madison county pio: "we can talk about traffic accidents. we can talk about road construction that may not be may not be an emergency to nixle but it is to our citizens and the people that travel our roads. we want them to continue to have a resource to know that there is a problem out there." donny shaw of the madison county sheriff's office understands the frustration of not having the messages delivered straight to your phone.but he said they'll still get the same messages out on twitter. donny shaw, madison county sheriffs office pio "change comes with progression and i can understand the frustration but i would just say, you did go in and you signed up for nixle, you had to do a little bit of work through a computer ,through a website to do that and what we're offering you for free is no different that to go in and sign up again." nicole soh/ madison county resident: "i may have to join twitter. i haven't taken that step yet. hopefully things will be on facebook or i may just be stuck in traffic." in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. when we asked everbridge how much it would charge madison county for the service ... the company wouldn't give us a dollar amount, but said the