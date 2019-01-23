Speech to Text for Volunteer Group Hopes To End Opioid Crisis

access these tools anytime. happening now ... a group of volunteers is preparing to tackle opioid addiction in huntsville and madison county. they're part of a task force formed by the partnership for a drug-free community. waay31s alexis scott is live to tell us what they'll be doing over the next few weeks. today the group met with huntsville and madison police... medical groups ...and recovering addicts. ultimately they'll create a master plan on how to stop opioid addiction. the five volunteers - all women - learned about specific problems in the city, and what police have seen in recent years. they'll be taking notes for the next seven days and get intense training from various groups, on how to get the community to become a part of the solution. the goal is for them to spend an entire year putting their plan in action, and working aggressively to tackle the opioid crisis. "we'll be able to show the impact, each day,that we've made as a volunteer and how that came together here at this organization and making historical events happen just right here. the group does want to hear from you, if you think you have some solutions to the crisis. for the rest of the week, they'll be meeting at one stop shop on clinton avenue. reporting live in ----, alexis scott waay 31.