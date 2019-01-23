Speech to Text for Vaping banned in public buildings

death. new information... vaping is no longer allowed in restaurants, bars, and other places in decatur. this comes after the council amended theirsmoking ordinance to include the use of e-cigarettes.. and it's effective immediately. waay 31's scottie kay was in decatur today where she learned what folks think about the new ban. while some people are glad the city council decided to ban these from public places, others tell me they're now worried about their livelihood. taihyatti coleman, lives in decatur "it makes me feel uncomfortable when i have my nieces or my little cousins with me." that's how thaiyatti coleman feels when she's around people smoking e- cigarettes. taihyatti coleman, lives in decatur "i see it all the time, it's like everywhere." but some people say vaping is a big part of their lives. ricky ray, owner of vape store "tastes better, smells better, i don't stink like an ash tray." ricky ray says he started vaping to quit smoking.. and now, five years later, he owns his own vape store in decatur. so when he learned the decatur city council approved a new ordinance that will immediately ban e-cigarettes in public places.. he wasn't too thrilled.. saying it could affect his business.. and he's not the only one. ricky ray, owner of vape store "i don't like it. i go out to restaurants and, if nothing else, sit at the bar and vape. it's going to hurt their business." coleman says she's been against all forms of smokingincluding vapingafter her grandfather died of lung cancer last year... and she believes vaping is just another health hazard. taihyatti coleman, lives in decatur "people may be allergic to the oils or the little liquids that are supposed to go in them. i don't think it's good for the environment or people at all." but others disagree. ricky ray, owner of vape store "it's a vapor. it doesn't have as many ingredients in it as cigarettes do. and i really don't think you get like a second- hand vape from it." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news charles kirby was the only council member who voted against the new ordinance. he said he believes vaping is harmful and wants to protect the citizens of decatur.. but he says this is a health issue, so it should be up to the state, not up to the city. the new vaping ban was added to the already-existing smoking ordinance that the council approved back in 2007. that ordiance bans the smoking of cigarettes and cigars inside public places, like