Two shooting investigations underway

on the cheek. new information. huntsville police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital. they happened nearly the same time. one happened on blue spring road. the other happened at an apartment complex on clinton avenue last night. investigators tell us the victims and witnesses in both cases aren't cooperating so no arrests have been made. it's something police and one huntsville mother told is far more common than you think. "a victim that's not cooperating..why? is there something there that they're hiding? that's usually the case." waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department tonight. she has more on the struggle faced by families of unsolved crimes. sydney? greg---i talked with one mom today who told me she's dedicated a part of her life to remembering the young victims of violent crime in huntsville... she's wanting change after her son was killed. donna howell, parent "i got to hold my son he was shot right here and i held him until the police got there. i close my eyes and that's all i see." donna howell told me she keeps reliving december 30th, 2014. the day her 16-year-old son larry was shot and killed near their family's home. donna howell, parent "it's the day he was murdered every day until his killers are caught." more than four years later, no one has been arrested for the crime--but she's said her son's friends admitted to her that they know what happened. donna howell, parent "when i think of all these people that knew him and say 'i loved him.' but they refused to testify that's just cruel to do the family." huntsville police told us howell's family isn't the only ones left without an arrest in their case-- and without cooperation it makes it nearly impossible to get criminals off the streets. michael johnson "the frustration comes from different angles. one of those is having to deal with the victim's family's grief. and the passion that the investigations have to actually do the job. howell told me she's turned her family's tragedy into a way to help others by creating an angel garden containing almost 60 faces of young adults and kids murdered in the past few years. donna howell, parent"i'm angry. i'm angry that our community let's this happen. because i can't blame the police they can only arrest them and the victims gather information." her goal isto wake the community up--- so victims and witnesses start cooperating. she's left hoping she won't have to add another face to her garden anytime soon. donna howell, parent"i know the saying..snitches lay in ditches. but my saying is if you speak up snitches will keep bodies out of ditches." huntsville police is urging anyone who's been a victim of a crime or who knows anything about any unsolved case to come forward. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.