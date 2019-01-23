Clear
City's Plan for Traffic Around New Restaurant

WAAY 31's Sierra Philipps reports from the former building for Sweet Pea's, which will soon be a new Chik-Fil-A location.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 16:49:22 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 16:49:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Matt Greene

traffic flow at the popular restaurant. waay31s sierra phillips spent the day finding out how. right here at sweet pea on governors is where the new chickfila is set to go but a lot of drivers i talked to today say that's a bad idea i spoke to a chickfila representative over the phone who confirmed they're in the very early stages of development of a new location here on governors drive.she said she'll get back to me with how the new restaurant plans to work with the city to handle the traffic flow coming in and out of the restaurant. the city told me the road widening project completed a couple of years ago is why new businesses like chickfila are possible here on governors but drivers say they're not excited about the possibility of having to sit in more traffic
