Speech to Text for City Council to Discuss MidCity Ampitheater

tomorrow at the hospital at 7:30 am. waay 31 has learned the huge "mid city development" could mean a tax hike. the 350-million dollar project will transform the old madison square mall. construction on the project has already started. the amphitheater on the site will be paid for by the city. and it has a hefty price tag. we found one city council member who's already raising concerns. "i think it's going to bring in a good vibe into the city." you're taking a look at the 85 hundred seat amphitheater that will be built at midcity huntsville. it will feature live performances from concerts to cultural shows. something music lover tyler smith says he's excited about. smith"i love doing music, so i think it would be awesome to have that down here." right now, midcity is going through phase 1 of construction, and tonight city council members are expected to discuss the progress. during that meeting, the city will also discuss the proposed amphitheater. we reached out to council members to see how much it will cost, but they didn't respond. smith say he doesn't mind his tax dollars going towards the project. smith"i thankfully think that's a great move to make. i think it will bring a lot of good people out there, and i think we'll all have a good time." tonight's meeting is just a work session. council is expected to vote tomorrow night, and councilman kling says if you have concerns, you should show up to