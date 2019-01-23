Speech to Text for Teen facing charges for fatal crash

boggus now faces. breken? kate boggus turned herself in here to the detention center yesterday after she was indicted by a grand jury. she is charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of second degree assault. since she is just sixteen years old, the judge sealed her mugshot because she can apply for youthful offender status. pkg: the lauderdale county district attorney's office told me anytime they have a case like this involving teenagers it's incredibly hard. according to the indictment, it says boggus recklessly caused the deaths of the three boys and injury to the other passenger by driving the car at an excessive speed, losing control of the car and hitting a tree. as waay31 reported in april 2018, the deaths of tyler nelson, coby hines, and braden turner devastated the wilson community. many students set up a memorial for the boys where the crash happened. boggus posted her 20,000 bond and is no longer in jail. she will have a hearing at the end of february. i have reached out to some family members of the students killed in the crash but have not heard back from them at this time. live in flo bt waay31.