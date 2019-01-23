Speech to Text for Seafood Lawsuit Changes After Death

what she's learned... scottie. this seafood business is owned by chuck ard, a decatur city councilman. in a statement, ard's attorney said in part quote "my client feels terrible for the kennedy family, but the business did nothing to contribute to her illness or death. the challenging part of dealing with raw seafood is that there may be nothing wrong with it whatsoever, but each person can have a different reaction to it." but i've learned the lawsuit names him, and two companies where the oysters came from. according to the original lawsuit, in april of 2017, dawn kennedy bought oysters from ard's seafood market and ate them later that day. after eating the oysters, the suit claims kennedy got a flesh- eating bacteria and had to undergo several surgeries.. resulting in the amputation of her left arm.. as well as liver and respiratory failure. kennedy claimed the seafood business failed to prevent a dangerous bacteria from getting inside the oysters.. and served seafood that was not fit for human consumption. dawn kennedy died a month after she filed her lawsuit.according to court documents, everyone involved in the case was made aware of her death in august 2018. because of her death, her attorney filed a motion last week to substitute her husband doug in her place .. so he would be the personal representative of her estate. however, the judge for the casestephen brownrecused himself just two days later... and so a new judge now has to be assigned to the case. i reached out to dawn kennedy's husband and her attorney for a comment, but i'm still waiting to hear back from them. we will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31