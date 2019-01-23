News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
It's National Pie Day!
National Pie Day is so sweet -- it gets TWO days to celebrate!
Posted: Wed Jan 23 08:42:28 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 08:43:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Denise Yost
Huntsville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
54°
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Friends paint different picture of Huntsville IHOP shooting suspect
Nurse arrested in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth
2 in Athens arrested, charged with 82 counts of data fraud
Police: Both men in Huntsville IHOP shooting had gun permits
Waterloo man dies on road he’s been trying to make safer
Update: 3 minor injuries in Madison Co. school bus wreck at Hwy 231 and Wells Road
Schools placed on lock down after stabbing in Tuscumbia
South Huntsville drivers say Green Mountain Road a nightmare after Cecil Ashburn closure
Colbert County Animal Control seeks help after dismembered cat found in parking lot
Decatur man dies in vehicle crash
Community Events