Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's National Pie Day!

National Pie Day is so sweet -- it gets TWO days to celebrate!

Posted: Wed Jan 23 08:42:28 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 08:43:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Denise Yost
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events