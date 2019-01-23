Speech to Text for Serious Flu Outbreak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

come forward right now, an elementary school in the shoals is battling with a serious flu outbreak. even though it has been on the decline throughout the state, mars hill bible school is reporting a lot of students have flu symptoms. about 39 of 165 students went home sick with the flu last week. it gotten so bad -- they had to close down the school friday to get rid of germs! durham- we have seen a lot of flu. i think that was a good call on their part to give us time to disinfect and give children time to get away from each other and hopefully slow that process down. school officials say friday's shut down was a just preventative measure ...to help stop the flu from durham- we have seen a lot of flu. i think that was a good call on their part to give us time to disinfect and give children time to get away from each other and hopefully slow that process down. school officials say friday's shut down was a just preventative measure ...to help stop the flu from spreading. so