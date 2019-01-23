Clear
Cat Found Cut in Half

Posted: Wed Jan 23 08:08:06 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 08:08:06 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

community engagement. a gruesome discovery made in colbert county. this morning, animal control wants to know who's responsible for cutting a cat in half. we want to warn you -- the details are disturbing.. an animal control officer said it was cut in half with a sharp knife and the lungs and heart were removed. if you have any information about this case ... they're asking you to
