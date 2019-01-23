Speech to Text for Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recovering. this morning, huntsville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on blue spring road. police told us a man was walkingon the road when someone in a car drove by him and started shooting. the man is in crestwood hospital with non-life threatening injuries. police say the victim was uncooperative and would