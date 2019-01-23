Speech to Text for Officers Raise Money For Victim's Family

this morning, there is a go- fund-me account for the iihop shooting victims family. huntsville police created the account. the officers created the account to raise money for funeral expenses and more. officer james andrew made the account and so far he raised 7- thousand dollars! andrew said he wanted to help ... but never expected this kind of response. james andrew, 3rd shift police officer "the family is definitely overwhelmed by all the support from the community." officer andrew says the entire brown family was able to attend roy's funeral. his son jay ... who was wounded in the shooting ... then used his own gun to kill the shooter. he is out of the hospital and slowly