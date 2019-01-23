Clear
Funeral Home Honors Fallen Officer

Posted: Wed Jan 23 07:55:28 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 07:55:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

dollar bond. a funeral home in mobile lit up in blue-- in honor of murdered mobile police officer sean tuder. here's a look at the funeral home outside the memorial garden where officer tuder will be laid to rest. tomorrow there'll be a public visitation in mobile from 5 to 8 p-m friday morning-- there'll be another public visitation from 10 to 11. officer tuder's funeral will be at 11 a-m friday-- followed by a graveside burial
