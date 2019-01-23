Speech to Text for Funeral Home Honors Fallen Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollar bond. a funeral home in mobile lit up in blue-- in honor of murdered mobile police officer sean tuder. here's a look at the funeral home outside the memorial garden where officer tuder will be laid to rest. tomorrow there'll be a public visitation in mobile from 5 to 8 p-m friday morning-- there'll be another public visitation from 10 to 11. officer tuder's funeral will be at 11 a-m friday-- followed by a graveside burial