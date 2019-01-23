Speech to Text for Charged With Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them with 82 stolen credit cards. this morning waay 31 is learning more about a man shot and killed in madison county. larry jones was charged with murder for the death of eric arredondo. the victim's mother is the principal of madison crossroads elementary. the sheriff's office told us arrendondo was shot saturday night at a home on yarbrough road. jones is out of jail on a 30- thousand