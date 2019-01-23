Speech to Text for Bus in Crash Carrying About 30 Students

to have more productive classrooms... this morning-- waay 31 is working to learn what caused a wreck involving a madison county school bus. it happened tuesday afternoon in meridianville. 30 students were on the bus from moore's mill intermediate and lynn fanning elementary schools. three students went to the hospital for observation. alabama state troopers are investigating.