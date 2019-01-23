Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Bus in Crash Carrying About 30 Students

Bus in Crash Carrying About 30 Students

Posted: Wed Jan 23 07:50:46 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 07:50:46 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Bus in Crash Carrying About 30 Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to have more productive classrooms... this morning-- waay 31 is working to learn what caused a wreck involving a madison county school bus. it happened tuesday afternoon in meridianville. 30 students were on the bus from moore's mill intermediate and lynn fanning elementary schools. three students went to the hospital for observation. alabama state troopers are investigating.
Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events