Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian who's live at the brand new athens high school. the new athens high school is finally openings its doors to students today to start the new semester take vo. the57 million dollar project has been a long time coming. the school was originally supposed to be ready in august but was delayed because weatherwas slowing down construction. after another delayed opening, students will move from the old middle school to the high school today. najahe? happening today -- governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall will review the board of pardons and paroles second attempt at forming a corrective action plan. the parole board was initially given 30 days to come up with a plan to fix many holes in the system, but it was shot down, and they were told to do better. this morning, police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a tuscumbia woman. right now, she is in critical condition. police say she was stabbed at a home on north dickson street on tuesday morning. this morning, animal control wants to know who's responsible mutilating a cat. an animal control told us the details of this case and its very distribing. if you have any information about this case-- they're asking you to come forward a funeral home in mobile is lit up in blue-- in honor of murdered mobile police officer sean tuder. tomorrow there'll be a public visitation at dauphin way baptist in mobile from 5 to 8 p-m officer tuder's funeral will be at 11 a-m friday. where two different votes are on the way to the republican controlled senate that could end the government shutdown. one vote will be on the president's proposal demanding for border wall funding. the other-- is set for a measure already passed by the house to reopen the government through february 8th. south bend, indiana mayor pete buttigieg announced he is joining the 2020 presidential race. buttigieg is a veteran of the afghanistan war, a rhodes scholar and has served as mayor of south bend since 2012. he released a video announcing his launch of an exploratory committee. in it, buttigieg calls for a focus on the future and a fresh start for the country. happening today--- the huntsville city council is expected to hold a work session to discuss updates on a new development coming to the city. today, city council members will discuss a proposed city-funded amphitheater at midcity. the meeting begins at 6 p.m happening today, the homeless coalition of northeast alabama will conduct a survey in multiple counties. workers will talk to the homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless. the survey will take place in dekalb county, calhoun county, cherokee county and etowah county let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate? for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waay t-v dot com. good