Breaking News: Russian Missile Demonstration

Russian military leaders gave a demonstration of a missile that the U.S. contends could be in violation of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

memorial gardens cemetery. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. --this morning --russian military leaders --demonstrated missile at heart of intermediate- range nuclear forces treaty dispute --photos from russian news agency --9m729 missile --treaty bans missiles with range beyond 500 kilometers
