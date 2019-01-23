Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Breaking News: New Presidential Candidate

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced he was launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Presidential Election

Posted: Wed Jan 23 05:15:24 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 05:15:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Breaking News: New Presidential Candidate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clock without pay. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --about an hour ago --new presidential hopeful --launched exploratory committee --video posted to twitter --37-year-old --mayor of south bend, indiana --pete buttigieg --elected mayor in 2011 --rhodes scholar and navy reserve lietenant
Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events