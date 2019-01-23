Speech to Text for NAACP hosts open forum with local law enforcement

new at ten ... local police and leaders of huntsville's black community came together tonight. they're working to teach folks how to avoid gun violence ... even hoping to stop deadly shootings from ever happening. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at city hall ... with why tonight's forum happened ... and what people there discussed. sarah. greg, the local naacp president told me tonight's forum is a response to the deadly mall shooting that happened in hoover on thanksgiving. he said he planned this as a preventative measure to make sure something like that never happens here ... jerryburnet "hopefully we can prevent something such as that from happening here in huntsville." jerry burnet is the president of the local naacp chapter ... who organized this forum in hopes of being proactive against gun violence ... jb "if you know better you can conduct yourself better." he ... other naacp members ...and people in the community packed out a room in city hall to pick the brains of local law enforcement officers ... people with huntsville's police department ... madison county sheriff's office ... and even the mayor were there to answer questions. cornell martin it seems to be a lack of knowledge when people are caught in a situation. they need to know what to do." the conversation touched on open carry laws ... officer body camera footage ... and how officers are trained ... questions about concealed carry permits also came up ... a topic not everyone in the room could agree on ... jb "if i think i needed to carry a gun then there would be no need for police officers." cm "i think carrying a gun is always helpful if you know what you're supposed to do and what you're not supposed to do." but burnet said for people who do choose to carry ... he hopes they do it the right way ... and he hopes this forum helped ... jb "if that if they carry them they know when to pull it out. what is the purpose? use it to protect yourself." after the forum ... i talked with lt. michael johnson with huntsville police. he said overall he thinks it went well and there was a lot of good community engagement. live in hsv ss