Speech to Text for TEAM up against Bullying with Harlem Globetrotters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its a weekend of tricks in huntsville, and its sure to be a treat, when the harlem globetrotters come to town sunday. waay 31's lauren cavasinni has more on what all they're doing in town. hoops green is spending some time off the court around huntsville before the globetrotters hit the hardwoods on sunday. she went to holy family school to teach the students a new anti-bullying program called "team up." hoops had volunteers from the crowd represent each of the letters in the team acronym - talk - empathize - ask - and mobilize. she uses the globetrotters unique ball handling skills and jokes to entertain the kids while also learning ways to deal with bullying. hoops green/harlem globetrotter: "it's really important just to encourage the kids to just let them know that they have someone to talk to if they have a problem going on at home or at school just to have a teacher they can talk to, a friend that they can talk to. it's important to have someone to vent to always." the team up program was designed in coordination with the national campaign to stop violence. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay