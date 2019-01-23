Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

LeBlanc honored as Class 3A Region 8 Coach of the Year

WCA Wildcat Head Football coach earns high praises

Posted: Tue Jan 22 20:39:51 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 20:39:51 PST 2019
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for LeBlanc honored as Class 3A Region 8 Coach of the Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach louis leblanc led this year's westminster christian academy football team to an undefeated regular season. a perfect 10. for the first time ever in school history. leblanc added another accolade to last year's scrap book, he recently won coach of the year for region 8 in class 3a. a big honor for him in only his third season as head coach of the wildcats. i spoke with him earlier tonight about what this means to him... the biggest honor ive ever gotten is to have a parent come and tell me i do a good job with their kid, or a kid tell me the impact i had on them. thats why i got in to coaching. thats a huge, huge honor, number one honor, but as far as a personal award, this is the highest honor ive received, coach of the year in our region coach leblanc
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events