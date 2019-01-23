Speech to Text for LeBlanc honored as Class 3A Region 8 Coach of the Year

coach louis leblanc led this year's westminster christian academy football team to an undefeated regular season. a perfect 10. for the first time ever in school history. leblanc added another accolade to last year's scrap book, he recently won coach of the year for region 8 in class 3a. a big honor for him in only his third season as head coach of the wildcats. i spoke with him earlier tonight about what this means to him... the biggest honor ive ever gotten is to have a parent come and tell me i do a good job with their kid, or a kid tell me the impact i had on them. thats why i got in to coaching. thats a huge, huge honor, number one honor, but as far as a personal award, this is the highest honor ive received, coach of the year in our region coach leblanc