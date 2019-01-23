Speech to Text for Three Huntsville schools make failing schools list

police say no arrests were made... new at ten. tonight -- a trio of huntsville city schools is on the just- out ... 2019 failing schools list. as required by law ... the state department of education released the list. huntsville's failing schools are jemison high ... mcnair middle ... and lakewood elementary. this is the second year in a row jemison and mcnair have made the list. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville finding out what the district is doing to improve the schools that got this bad report card. kody. greg, one parent i talked with told me her daughter went to mcnair middle school... and now... she goes to jemison high school... a problem she sees is with the quality of the teachers. lacreica gatewood's daughter is a freshman at jemison... she would like to see teachers be able to better adapt their style to students. lacreica gatewood/parent of student at jemison hs "they need to get teachers in here to teach these kids. they need to have teachers in here that are understanding." in a self assessment document of strengths and weaknesses for jemison high created this school year ... their principal highlights faculty and staff retention as an issue. and for students... proficiency in math is also on an area that needs work. huntsville city schools tells me the failing schools list is not a good measure of a school's success ... because it only looks at student performance on one standardized test ... and not a more comprehensive view. across the district they are focusing on improving reading and math skills for students. the failing schools are in board member michelle watkins district. she says the principals are doing a good job. but positive change doesn't come overnight ... saying all parents and administrators need to come together for students. which is something gatewood agrees with... lacreica gatewood/parent of student at jemison hs "we are on the same team as y'all. let's all come together and work together to build these kids." the principal of jemison high is seeing fewer disciplinary issues here at jemison ... which watkins... and the parent i talked with say is a step to having more productive classrooms... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...