Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Update: Rain increasing tonight and falling through Wednesday

Light rain will increase through the Wednesday morning drive, then areas of heavy rain will arrive and track eastward starting around 10 AM Wednesday.

Posted: Tue Jan 22 20:23:56 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 20:23:56 PST 2019
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Update: Rain increasing tonight and falling through Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

slowly recovering.
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events