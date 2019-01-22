Speech to Text for Alabama A&M will soon have electric buses

... and hopes the meal is a small token of appreciation. alabama a&m univeristy is going green. we're getting our first look at electric buses that will soon be on campus. waay 31's casey albritton was there as students hopped on board. "alabama a and m has bought two new electric buses. as you can see right over here, this is the charging station. each bus will be plugged in here. when fully charged, they can travel for 180 miles." chester smith/ bus driver "are you going to get shocked, what happens when it gets wet? well the fact that it is fully contained and sealed, you have none of those worries at all." those are questions bus driver chester smith told me he had when he first drove an electric bus two years ago. now--he's getting to take alabama a&m students and staff on a ride in one of the buses they'll start seeing around campus. chester smith/ bus driver "quiet, no emissions, full sustainable, i really enjoy it." smith said he thinks riders will start seeing the difference while the school has only purchased two electric buses right now, it says it hopes