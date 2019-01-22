Speech to Text for School seeing several cases of the flu

new information this afternoon on flu season in alabama! state officials say the number of cases is on the decline. but here in north alabama -- a lot of people are still getting sick! waay 31's breken terry went to one elementary school in the shoals that's seeing several students going home sick. <durham- last week we averaged about 15 a day. so this week it has slowed down a bit. mars hill bible school nurse brittany durham says she's still seeing a lot of students with flu symptoms. nat pop beep beep beep durham- he was our fourth. today three of those have gone home. mars hill bible school administrators told waay31 their elementary school was hit the hardest last week with about 39 of 165 students going home sick with the flu. because of that, the school closed for an additional day on friday to get rid of germs. durham- we have seen a lot of flu. i think that was a good call on their part to give us time to disinfect and give children time to get away from each other and hopefully slow that process down. mother of three bridget mckinnon says her family has been spared by the flu this year. mckinnon- we wash our hands a lot, drink a lot of water, and try to stay away from people who are sick. durham says people should get the flu shot and has other tips to keep the flu away. durham- keeping their hands out of their mouth and not sharing anything with others. school officials say even though some students are still going home sick, closing last friday was a preventative measure to help stop the flu from spreading, which seems to be working. in florence bt waay31 news. > last week -- nearly half the state dropped from "significant flu activity" to just "some." however -- all of north alabama stil still seeing widespread cases. the latest subtyping shows alabama is mainly seeing the "h-3" virus. nationwide -- the most common strain