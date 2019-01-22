Speech to Text for City works to improve response times

new details at four. the morgan county sheriff's office is teaming up with the 9-1-1 dispatch center. the goal is to help improve response times and cut down on costs. the morgan county commission approved a contract between the sheriff's office and the morgan county 9-1-1 office earlier today. waay31's scottie kay is live from the sheriff's office with what folks in morgan county think about the new arrangement. scottie? many people here in morgan county were surprised to hear that this service wasn't already in place.. but they say they're thankful to know that, if they have an emergency in the future and have to call 9-1-1, response times will hopefully be a lot shorter. i think it's going to be better for the city, easier for the caller, and a quicker way to get help out, if needed." that was jowanna birgans' reaction when she learned the morgan county sheriff's office is teaming up with the 9-1-1 center... a number, unfortunately, birgans has had to dial before. jowanna birgans, lives in morgan co. "i had to repeat my call twice. it was very annoying and frustrating, because i needed help right then and there." which is why the sheriff's office will pay almost fourteen thousand dollars per month so callers will only have to speak with one dispatcher instead of two. previously, sheriff ron puckett says if a person called morgan county 9-1-1, the dispatcher would ask questions and transfer the call to the sheriff's office if it was necessarymean ing the caller would then have to repeat themselves. with this change, the 9-1-1 center will be able to dispatch the sheriff's office immediately. whitney crayton, lives in morgan co. "i assumed that it was already in place. it's kind of messed up. you shouldn't have to tell but one time what's going on. when you call 911, obviously, it's an emergency, so why would you need to tell something two or three times to somebody?" the sheriff says the new change will save time. ron puckett, sheriff of morgan county "what we want to try to do is speed up our response time and, hopefully, help our citizens when they call." jowanna birgans, lives in morgan co. "time is very critical. it could save more lives. it's a good move." and it will also save money. ron puckett, sheriff of morgan county "where we were paying probably 10 or 11 dispatchers for dispatching services, now, we're probably only paying for five." sheriff ron puckett worked closely with 9-1-1 during his time as the hartselle police chief.. now, as the morgan county sheriff, he's excited to implement the same kind of teamwork with the dispatch unit here. reporting live