Local furloughed employees file for unemployment

hundreds of furloughed employees in huntsville have now filed for unemployment. this afternoon we've learned 560 government employees have filed claims in the last month. waay 31's rodneya ross visited the alabama career center ... to show you what you need to do before filing a claim. ll : government employees are about to miss their second paycheck. and with no end to the shutdown in sight ... they're trickling into the alabama career center for help, and to find temporary work. fowler "unemployment benefits are available for folks who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. so a layoff, a plant company shutdown, a plant relocating..." manager mike fowler told me anyone needing to file for unemployment can either visit the career center,or apply from their computers at home. "they'll need to give their social security number. they'll need a drivers license or state id number. and then they'll just provide the information about their most recent employer." no government employees were at the career center when i stopped by on tuesday.i did talk to a few people who told me they've noticed more people applying for jobs in the recent weeks. they told me they feel sorry for the government workers and hope they're able to get back to work and get paid soon. paula wiggins "i'm praying for them and i'm praying that the shutdown ends soon. look for other work if you can, you know, a temporary something if you can." government employees can collect benefits for up to six months. the maximum you can collect a week in alabama, is 255-dollars. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. we reached out to the huntsville housing authority to see if they've been impacted. theyfall under the category of housing and urban development, which isn't funded right now. the housing authority says most things are funded through february. but after that, landlords might have to dig into reserves to help tenants pay rent. that means some services like after school programs and transportation