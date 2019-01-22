Speech to Text for Government shutdown could impact Huntsville Housing Authority

aid payments. waay 31 also learned about another potential impact from this shutdown.. tenants in huntsville who rely on federal funding to help pay their rent are concerned about thei future if the shutdown keeps up! waay 31's brittany collins reached out to huntsville's housing authority to learn if they'll be impacted. officials with huntsville housing authority told me none of their households have been affected so far...but tenants still worry that if the shutdown last longer, they could be in trouble. pkg it's hurting a lot of people out here. deontarius johnson depends on government funding more than ever. i've been out of work for a week. when he heard about the shutdown--he immediately thought about his family. the little food stamps that we do get, while you're taking them...that's the little food we do get. johnson also learned thousands of project-based rental assistance contracts are expiring...the department of housing and urban development has asked landlords to dip into their reserve funds... huntsville housing authority officials tell me they do not have any of these contracts at this time. ..but johnson says he sympathizes with those in other cities. they give you so much funding, so then you have to pay the rest of the rent. when they take the rest of the help they give you, it might not be much, but it was something you were used to. officials from huntsville housing authority also said before the shutdown, they were told that public housing and tenant based housing choice voucher programs would be funded through february 2019... while there's no certainty on when the shutdown will end ...johnson is doing one thing to stay positive. stay prayed up, stay prayed up, stay prayed up. look live for landlords who have to dig into the reserve funds to help tenants pay rent...this means other services such as after school programs and transportation could be put on hold. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. the department of housing and urban development says 550 contracts could be terminated in february