Contraband seized from Marshall County jail

at waay t-v dot com. new this evening. tonight we're getting a look at all the contraband seized after the new sheriff searched the marshall county jail. it's the first shakedown in a decade. and the sheriff says it's part of his plan to restore order. waay 31's sierra phillips shows you some of what they found. sims "youre never going to keep everything out-- but out job is to minimize it and catch it before it gets in" in less than two weeks the sheriff confiscated all this stuff at the marshall county jail me "i want you to take a look at all of the contraband, we got cell phones, homemade knives, and even a homemade tattoo maker" sheriff sims told me hes mainly surprised with how creative inmates can be sims "i'm surprised with how they make this stuff" rope made out of plastic bags.sheriff sims says it's stronger than nylon. 30 cell phones. but the most dangerous and shocking? a power tool strong enough to cut large blocks of wood roberts - "if you put somebody in a box with a long period of time and they dont have much stimulation if they have a piece of paper they're going to play with it" i showed ursula roberts a picture of all the contraband -- she told me it doesn't surprise her, but she's glad the sheriff is cleaning up the jail. roberts - "you have nothing else to do" sheriff sims tells me the shakedown is just one step. he's also suspended inmate privileges like tv and visitation. he couldn't tell me when those privileges will be restored, but he did have one, clear message. sims "we're going to run this as a county jail, this is not a holiday inn, and were going to run it how it should be run" in guntersville sp waay31 news before sheriff sims took over -- the jail faced its fair share of issues. 4 corrections officers were arrested for bringing contraband into the jail. and the former sheriff blamed a lack of staffing for a riot at the