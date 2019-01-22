Speech to Text for Cat found cut in half in Colbert County

in colbert county ... animal control officers are looking for the person who cut a cat in half. we want to warn you ... the details of this case are hard to hear. the head and torso of the cat was found in the parking lot of logan's roadhouse in muscle shoals. that's on woodward avenue. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. waay31's breken terry is live from the colbert county animal shelter ... with a look at this gruesome case, breken? just one hour after colbert county animal control got the call about a dismembered cat being found, they called us... in the hopes that someone will come forward with information. wilbanks- it's just strange. i've seen dead dogs and dead cats but i've never seen one cut in two and spread out. colbert county animal control officer anthony wilbanks tells us the cat was cut in half with a very sharp knife and it's lungs and heart were also removed. part of the dismembered cat was found in the parking lot of logans roadhouse in muscle shoals around 8 this morning. wilbanks- it was definitely done somewhere else because there is no blood around the cat and no blood trail so we think someone has done this and moved part of the body into the logan's parking lot. wilbanks says they have not found the other half of the cat. wilbanks- i fee like who ever done it. could be some kids thinking its funny. it wouldn't surprise me if the other half of the cat ends up at another business in two or three days. jj michael tells us he's disgusted that anyone could do something like this. michael- that's pretty gruesome. i don't know why they would do that and it's weird too. and michael says not only is it bizarre, it's very concerning. michael- if they can do it to a cat they can do it to a human too. colbert county animal control is urging people with any information to come forward. you can find their tip line on our website. the person responsible could face felony charges. live in colbert co bt waay31. in case you want to write down the tip line number ... for colbert county animal control ... here it is. if you know anything about this case