Speech to Text for State Awards Broadband Grant for Rural Areas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sierra phillips shows us how it will improve their lives. standup - right now for a lot of people in this community this library is their only access to internet but with governor iveys new grant that promises to change" carlin- "now everything is online" here at the henagar public library,director donna carlin tells me a lot of people in the community can't afford the internet access they need to do simple tasks carlin "applications for jobs, pay bills, social security" but the issue is much bigger than personal finances. many rural communities still don't have access. last year the legislature created a fund to provide high speed internet to communities like pea ridge. this grant will help providers like the farmers telecommunicati ons cooperative, give them access. blevins - "i'll ask them can you get this on the internet and they say i don't have that" ronnie blevins teaches english as a second language and adult reading out of the library. she sees the need firsthand blevins "my students dont have access to wifi or internet connection" the hope is by providing internet access, communities will make advances in education, health care and economic development. carlin - "its progress and i hope it will be used in that way to strengthen the community " in dekalb co sp waay31 news