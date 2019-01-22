Speech to Text for Students & Parents Excited for New Athens High School to Open

waiting patiently to learn their way around. students will finally get to walk the halls of the new athens high school here wednesday morning.. and parents and teachers i spoke with tell me they couldn't be more excited. madison bravo, student at athens high "we're all going to be walking around like freshmen on a new day of school, with our new school maps stuck in our faces." while senior madison bravo is looking forward to her first day in the new long-awaited athens high school.. she's a little worried about getting lost. madison bravo, student at athens high "i can't find my way out of a paper bag." but she tells me she's excited about so much more... like a coffee bar, flexible seating, charging stations, and even a bank. not to mention... madison bravo, student at athens high "there's going to be a lot more breathing room." bravo says having to make do at the middle school while the new high school was under construction was getting old. madison bravo, student at athens high "i hate to say it, but there has been a lot of tension among the students. we were okay with it for the first couple of months, but after a while, you're like, 'alright, it's getting too crammed in here.'" her mom, khristi, is also happy the new facility is finally opening it's doors. khristi bravo, parent of athens high student "we've been excited about it since she was in eighth grade; so, four years later, we finally have a school that we can call the high school. i'm proud that my daughter will be among the first kids to graduate from this new school." and teachers are just as thrilled. karen clem, teacher at athens high "we've been waiting and waiting, and, finally, we're here. we're just super excited and ready to get in here and see it and start living the dream." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news