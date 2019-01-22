Speech to Text for Military Transgender Ban Now in Effect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

served in the navy. the transgender woman i talked to today says transgender people are more than capable of serving in the military...when she heard that some transgender people are now banned from serving this country, she felt as though this country is moving backward. junea childers served in the navy from 1980 to 1984...during that time she was a man, but says she felt like a female. during that time, the word "transgender" wasn't talked about in the military. no one knew about it when i was in the navy. the only ones who knew about it was me. when childers heard that most transgender people are no longer allowed to serve in the military, she was surprised but still saddened. i cannot see where a ban is necessary. you need people in the service and if you do, you need to pick the best and the brightest. all service men and women in the military are provided healthcare ...president trump has stated the funds for transgender people is far too expensive. that is not true. all other veterans get the same kind of treatment as any other transgender person will get. according to the policy, which was first introduced in 2017, most transgender people are now disqualified except those who have been stable for three years in their biological sex and those who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria if they don't require a change of gender. plus, service members who were diagnosed with gender