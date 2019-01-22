News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
BREAKING NEWS: Madison Co. school bus wreck at Hwy 231 and Wells Road causing roadway blockage
Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Marshall County Sheriff discusses contraband found at jail
Marshall County Sheriff discusses contraband found at jail
Posted: Tue Jan 22 12:49:06 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 12:49:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
53°
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
52°
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
50°
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Friends paint different picture of Huntsville IHOP shooting suspect
Waterloo man dies on road he’s been trying to make safer
Sunshine today; Rain & Snow Possible Midweek
Stalking victims in Huntsville want harsher punishment for predators
South Huntsville drivers say Green Mountain Road a nightmare after Cecil Ashburn closure
Schools placed on lock down after stabbing in Tuscumbia
Woman wanted by Fort Payne Police for stealing credit cards, identities
Huntsville man dead after car left the road, struck a tree
Police: Both men in Huntsville IHOP shooting had gun permits
Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest
Community Events