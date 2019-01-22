Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison Co. school bus wreck at Hwy 231 and Wells Road causing roadway blockage Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County Sheriff discusses contraband found at jail

Marshall County Sheriff discusses contraband found at jail

Posted: Tue Jan 22 12:49:06 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 12:49:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events