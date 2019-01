Speech to Text for Pole Installations On I-65

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, a traffic alert before you head out the door along i-65 in north alabama. the northbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed from 8:30 this morning to 2:30 p.m., at exit 328 which is the ramp from i-65 southbound to alabama 36. crews will be working to install polls