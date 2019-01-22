Speech to Text for Orientation Day For Athens High School

happening today -- an orientation at the new athens high school will give parents and students their very first look inside the long-awaited facility. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with when families will be able to see whats behind the brand new school doors. najahe -- as students get ready to start the new semester tomorrow in the new athens high school, the school is holding an orientation for families to get a first look inside the school and what they can expect. take vo: the athens city schools superintendent says today is also a teacher word day where they will prepare the new classrooms for the new semester. the opening of the new athens high school has been a long-time coming... the 57 million dollar project was originally supposed to open in november of 2018. but weather and constant rain impacted construction of the school, roadwork, and sidewalk development. so far, the current high schoolers have been staying in the middle school. superintendent holladay says the school auditorium is not expected to be ready until march, but the rest of the building is completed. take live: the parent and student orientation starts at 5 pm