Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Posted: Tue Jan 22 07:19:04 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 07:19:04 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

of duty sunday. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? temperatures are not as cold as yesterday morning but it's still cold this morning. we will have a fast warm-up this morning from near 30 to 50 today. the weather story of the day will be the wind with gusts increasing early this morning to 25 mph. it will be breezy all day and night. we will start to see some spotty showers begin this evening with more rain later on tonight. it will be rainy at times wendesday with the rain pushing out near 12 a.m. thursday. as the rain is ending we may see a very brief change to some snowflakes.
Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
