Speech to Text for Breaking News: Passenger Arrested After Demanding Flight Rerouted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --russian media reporting --one man in custody --plane bound for moscow --makes early landing in siberian city, according to airline --passenger demanded the plane be rerouted to afghanistan --image from flight24 --showing flight pattern --69 passengers and seven crew members on board --authorities have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested