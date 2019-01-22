Clear
Breaking News: Passenger Arrested After Demanding Flight Rerouted

Russian media reports that a man has been detained after he demanded a plane bound for Moscow from Siberia be rerouted to Afghanistan

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --russian media reporting --one man in custody --plane bound for moscow --makes early landing in siberian city, according to airline --passenger demanded the plane be rerouted to afghanistan --image from flight24 --showing flight pattern --69 passengers and seven crew members on board --authorities have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested
