Breaking News: Davos Begins Without Several World Leaders

The World Economic Forum commonly known as Davos begis without President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May

Posted: Tue Jan 22 06:37:29 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 06:37:29 PST 2019
Posted By: Ben Acosta

world economic forum begins today --commonly known as davos --trump not attending due to shutdown --french president emmanuel macron dealing with yellow jacket protests --british pm theresa may dealing with brexit --new brazilian leader jair bolsonaro will make keynote address --tackling climate change and addressing a weakening global economy will also be notable topics of discussion facebook, which is facing a possible multi-million dollar fine over the cambridge analytica scandal from the f-t-c-- is making a change to "whatsapp." the company says to limit the spread of misinformation-- users
