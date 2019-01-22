Speech to Text for Breaking News: Davos Begins Without Several World Leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the victim was targeted. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --world economic forum begins today --commonly known as davos --trump not attending due to shutdown --live video from --french president emmanuel macron dealing with yellow jacket protests --british pm theresa may dealing with brexit --new brazilian leader jair bolsonaro will make keynote address --tackling climate change and addressing a weakening global economy will also be notable topics of discussion facebook, which is facing a possible multi-million dollar fine over the cambridge analytica scandal from the f-t-c-- is making a change to "whatsapp." the company says to limit the spread of misinformation-- users