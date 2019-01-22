Clear
Breaking News: American Denied Bail in Espionage Case

Several outlets are reporting that U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, accused of spying in Russia, was denied bail

more rain later on tonight. it will i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --this morning --moscow times reports --us citizen, paul whelan, accused of spying in russia --denied bail --in court for pre-trial bail hearing --cnn reports: --was found with "evidence that constitutes state secrets" --according to whelan's lawyer --if convicted, whelan could face up to 20 years
