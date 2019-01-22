Speech to Text for Breaking News: American Denied Bail in Espionage Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more rain later on tonight. it will i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --this morning --moscow times reports --us citizen, paul whelan, accused of spying in russia --denied bail --in court for pre-trial bail hearing --cnn reports: --was found with "evidence that constitutes state secrets" --according to whelan's lawyer --if convicted, whelan could face up to 20 years