Tuesday Fast Cast

the door. the ihop employee shot and killed in a deadly shooting last week will be buried today take graphic: 57 year old roy brown was killed and his son jay was wounded by roderick turner. turner started shooting after he became angry over his carryout order. it was actually browns son who used his own gun to kill the shooter. browns funeral service will begin at 11 am today najahe? a warning about a phone scam in florence. sheriff's deputies say a man claiming to be "deputy brooks" calls you and says he's with the florence sheriff's department. he then says there's a warrant out-- and unless buy a $500 google card-- you'll be arrested. there will be an orientation meeting tonight in athens for students and parents to get them ready for the first day of school in a new building. the new athens high school will open its doors tomorrow morning for students. that meeting will take place at 5 tonight at the new athens high school. the department of homeland security is recalling some 300 employees-- and putting them back on the payroll. officials say those employees won't be in the previous roles-- but they will make the same amount of money. there is still no end in sight for a partial government shutdown. bail was denied this morning for us citizen paul whelan in a pre-trail bail hearing in moscow. whelan was arrested in late december on suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage. whelan's attorney said that prior to his arrest, whelan was given a usb drive, which he believed contained vacation photographs. it turned out to contain "evidence that constitutes state secrets," according to his attorney. if convicted, whalen could face 20 years in prison. an animal shelter in morgan county, is on the verge of shutting down. the shelter doesn't have enough money for supplies or to take care of the animals. the organization is funded solely on donations. the head of the morgan county animal control says they would be open to taking in the animals if the shelter closes. for the next 14 months, i-20 and 59 through downtown birmingham will be shutdown. crews are working to build a new connecter ramp. state officials say the interstate carries more traffic than any other road in alabama! construction will cost more than 700- million dollars. the department of parking and public transit will hold a public hearing tonight. people can discuss huntsville's para-transit plan under the american with disabilities act. that meeting will take place at the city of huntsville department of parking and public transit building on the second floor. popular pizzeria samand greg's in downtown huntsville will officially close its doors this sunday. the owner of the restaurant refused to renew the lease on their current building. they are moving to a new location on the south side of the city-- no word on when they'll