Morgan County Humane Society may be forced to close

a grand jury. new tonight... an animal shelter here in the tennessee valley is hanging on for dear life. nearly out of money ... the morgan county humane society is nearly out of options, too. trouble is ... the supply of pets needing help seems endless. waay 31's sarah singleterry went to find out what the shelter needs ... and what could happen if they have to shut down. robyn purdy "the only thing that we really need to do is pay our bills out here to keep the shelter open." easier said than done ... rp "we're down to less than $750 in the bank, and that's pretty low if our bills are $1,400 a month." robin purdy calls herself the founding mother of the morgan county humane society that opened more than five years ago. her goal was to help as many pets as possible. rp "this is my dream, and it was just to help the animals." and now ... just six months before their six year anniversary ... her dream is in jeopardy. rp "i mean if we have to shut the doors down what am i supposed to ... cries ... i'm sorry." sarah singleterry "purdy told me the entire humane society, both inside and out, was built totally on donations and now she's counting on that same generous spirit to get them through february." rp "every time that we've ever gotten tight in the shelter somebody has stepped forward and helped." the morgan county humane society is its own entity ... funded totally on donations. unlike the morgan county animal shelter which is funded by the county commission ... volunteer emily thornton is familiar with both ... and said losing the humane society would really hurt the animals. emily thornton "we've had cats that have been here since they were kittens, so i think it would be very heart- crushing for them to lose their home." a home that ... at least for february ... is able to pay only half its bills. in morgan county ss waay 31 news waay 31 also reached out to darren tucker ... the head of the morgan county animal control and shelter. he said if the humane society goes under ... the county would be open to taking in the humane socieity's animals or help