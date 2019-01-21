Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Jags vs Jets

High school basketball in Huntsville

Posted: Mon Jan 21 20:40:56 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 21 20:40:56 PST 2019
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Jags vs Jets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year, in mercedes benz. when i got there it was a 6-8 ball game midway thru 2, not a lot of points, demarcus thomas to brandon nicholas to isaiah green for the swish, jemison in the lead. wanna talk about sharing, thats the jags, now its thomas' turn to get him a three ball.. jags still rolling so its only right now that nicholas gets his turn to shoot, his three also good, and he'll do it again. now lets turn on the jets, caleb johnson dishes to deacon, big man gets 2. final score
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events