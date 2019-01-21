Speech to Text for Tennessee Riverkeeper starts cleanup project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. an environmental organization tells waay 31 they're closing in on a resolution to the their lawsuit against 3-m and other big companies. the legal fight is over contamination of the tennessee river. and the source of those contaminants is industry in decatur. meanwhile ... the group ... tennessee river keeper is starting a new program to start cleaning up parts of the river. waay 31's kody fisher was in decatur to see ... how much trash the group pulled out of a creek that flows directly into the tennessee kody fisher "these are just some of the 71 bags of trash and plastic the tennessee riverkeeper organization cleaned up today." nats: volunteer pat underwood helped clean up the roughly seventeen hundred pounds of trash and plastic... nats: underwood says the problem of trash flowing into the river is on the same level as chemical contamination. pat underwood/river cleanup volunteer "we're not separate from the contaminates and the litter. it's all part of the same issue." the tennessee riverkeeper lawsuit against decatur's 3m plant and others ... is now six months into negotiations. the goal is to clean up potentially cancer causing chemicals from the river. david whiteside/tennes seeriverkeeper spokesman "mediation can be a lengthy process and unfortunately this mediation is going to last at least a year and we're in a holding pattern; waiting to see what the defendants are willing to do." a spokesman for three m told waay 31 they can't comment on the ongoing litigation... but say the discussions are productive... they also told us the company quote... continues to make, significant investments to our operations in the decatur area related to pfa's... end quote... pfa's are the chemical contaminants 3m poured into the tennessee for decades. the company says the investments include improvements to west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority to remove questionable compounds from drinking water. right now ... the authority has perhaps the cleanest water in the region. but, it's had to spend millions to pay for a problem created upriver by 3m and other companies. underwood says the companies aren't the only one responsible for the cleanliness of the river ... everyday folks can help too... by being more conscious of what you do... pat underwood/river cleanup volunteer "people in their heart and in their mind make that decision to maybe use reusable grocery bags, or to not use a straw, or to not throw their cigarette butts out their window." ll tag: "the tennessee riverkeeper organization tells me they plan to have cleanup projects like this once a month moving forward. reporting in decatur, kody fisher, waay 31 news." tennessee riverkeeper tells us the cleanup projects focus on getting micro-plastics out of the river... those are plastics they claim are toxic to people ... and are