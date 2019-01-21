Speech to Text for Destinee McGhee hits 2,000 points

life is about celebrating mile stones taking your first steps, graduation, landing your first job, destineee magee crossed of a milstone not many can say, the madison acadmey junior passed the 2,000 point mark, lauren cavasinni spoke with destinee mcghee about her newest accomplishment. ll: as a high school basketball player - it's a huge accomplishment to reach one thousand career points in just four years - well for madison academy's destinee mcghee - she's doubled that in only three years. destinee mcghee/madison academy junior: "i mean it felt great, you know, it was a humbling experience for me. destinee mcghee knew she was inching closer to scoring two thousand points. destinee mcghee/madison academy junior: "my mom, she was talking about it and said maybe i'm close, so we had to talk to coach." head coach alissa flowers wanted to be extra sure - so she went back through the books and tallied up the points to see if destinee hit that historic point total. and when flowers was positive... alissa flowers/madison academy girls basketball head coach: "i called her into my office and i think i scared her a little bit at first and then she started laughing and gave me a big hug, but i was just like 'you got your 2,000th point!' it was just, it was a fun moment. i don't think i'll ever forget telling her, as a kid, you just scored 2,000 points that's a big deal." but destinee says she can't take all the credit. destinee mcghee/madison academy junior: "i mean i've got to give glory to god and my teammates because i'm a post player so they have to pass me the ball." and she does have lots of support in her game - but coach flowers says... alissa flowers/madison academy girls basketball head coach: "she plays with some really great guards that feed her a lot, but that's the game plan when you destinee mcghee on your team." ll: the mustangs are fortunate enough to have the junior on the hardwoods for the rest of this season and then again next year - but then destinee mcghee is off to the university of arkansas - where she has verbally committed to play basketball for the razorbacks. and who knows maybe she'll score another thousand points before high school is up...lynden...