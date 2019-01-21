Speech to Text for Local non-profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. though service

new details. martin luther king junior day isn't just for remembering the legacy of dr. king. but to put some of his beliefs into practice. waay 31's rodneya ross shows you how one group used the day to recognize leaders who contribute to their community. ll: from the outside this looks like your typical storefront but once you walk through the front doors of zenzele you're met with a sense of pride and community. dr. aisha fields "we recognize that there's a lot of work that needs to be done and to participate and do what needs to be done to improve the conditions in the community." doctor aisha fields is the international director of all african's people development and empowerment project. the organization operates out of zenzele consignment store which serves as their outreach center. she tells me since 2007 the non-profit has worked in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, and education in the african american community. "we focus a lot on building community gardens, community garden collectives. making sure the community has access to skills that allow us to be able to feed ourselves." fields told me their education programs for children go beyond what they'll learn in the classroom. "african history, culture, and politics." today while honoring the legacy of doctor martin luther king junior -- the group recognized members of the community who have spent time making it a better place. one recipient told me doctor king was all about serving others and it's something we all should do each day. adolphus a. elliott "that's what life is all about. if you have never committed yourself to service others you have missed most of what life is." in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the organization has a community garden here in the northwood area, one in houston, texas, and one in sierra