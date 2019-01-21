Speech to Text for Southern Christian Leadership Commemorating MLK Jr's Legacy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for what dr. king fought for. 'm at the casa community garden where volunteers participated in mlk day of service by harvesting vegetables for the elderly and home bound... other groups decided to commemorate on dr. martin luther king. pkg the southern christian leadership conference was founded by dr. king in 1957...huntsville's chapter president, gregory bentley describes dr. king as a wall breaker...and not a wall builder. that message resonates in our day in time. we need people who can reach out and build relationships rather than tear relations a part. bentley tells me this year the conference plans to urge everyone to get out and vote...which is something dr. king was passionate about. an indispensable aspect of a democracy. you can't really imagine a democracy without voter participation. other members of the conference tell me this country has a long way to go...especially with the economic division. one of the groups he championed the most were poor people. that's people of every color and ethnicity. it wasn't just black poor people and white poor people. and it's up to today's youth, to carrying on dr. king's legacy. i think it can be misled because some of them are just being taught from the textbooks. their parents aren't teaching them about it, or people around them aren't. look live the conference didn't allow me to cover their meeting...but they said they're planning voter registration activities as well as other activities to unite huntsville. reporting in huntsville bc. waay 31 news.